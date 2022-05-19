Tracking the potential for some showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the low 90s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
67°
Sunny
88° / 63°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Three hospitalized after Murray State softball team bus crashes on way to tournament, university says injuries not life-threatening
- Fallen Deputy for Calloway County Jody Cash remembered at home church service
- Food pantries prepare for increase after emergency SNAP benefits expire in Kentucky
- Funeral arrangements announced for Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash
- Community mourns former state trooper, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, killed in shooting at Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184 is hosting Kentucky Pipe Trades Association Apprenticeship Contest
- Calloway County deputy, suspect both killed in shooting at Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Several west Kentucky elections decided in primaries
- Man sentenced to 8 years on federal charge after commutation by Bevin
- Eyewitness to Marshall County officer involved shooting shares details on the incident
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.