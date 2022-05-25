Some rain chances out there this morning and throughout the entire day.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°
Rain Shower
69° / 61°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah teen killed in Grayson County, Kentucky, crash
- Gunman at a Texas elementary school kills 19 students and two adults before being fatally shot, officials say
- Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
- Texas man pleads guilty to murder in deadly double shooting in McCracken County
- 5/24 High School baseball & softball
- Police: Man arrested in Metropolis after throwing biscuit, intentionally spilling coffee in McDonald's
- Deputies searching for 2 suspects in connection to vehicle break-in, credit card theft in McCracken County
- Mayfield businesses continue to pick up the pieces after December tornado
- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to upgrade heavily trafficked intersection
- Section of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County closed due to bridge deterioration
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.