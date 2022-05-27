Tracking scattered, passing showers with highs in the lower 70s today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°
Cloudy
74° / 58°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door, was inside school for over an hour
- Husband of teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting dies of heart attack
- Texas man sentenced to life without parole in McCracken County double murder
- Paducah man charged with sex crime involving Carlisle County teen turns himself in in McCracken County
- 'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dies at 67
- Businesses prepare for holiday weekend
- Marshall County attorney added to defendants list in E911 director's lawsuit
- Funeral arrangements announced for Paducah teen killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway
- What we know about the victims at Robb Elementary School
- Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.