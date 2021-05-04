Strong to severe storms will end by 7 this morning. A break moves in midday with partial clearing and humid conditions, before more pop-up strong-severe storms are possible with a cold front late afternoon into the evening.
- Caldwell County magistrate charged with sexual abuse, DUI
- Smithland mayor warns of possible embankment failure at sewer lagoon
- Bomb squad called after possible grenade pulled from Clarks River
- Severe storms possible overnight
- Jury finds Charleston, Missouri, man guilty of second-degree murder, child abuse in death of 8-month-old girl
- State police investigating deadly McCracken County crash involving semi, cargo van
- Newborn placed in Indiana Safe Haven baby box near Louisville
- I-24 bridge connecting McCracken County, Metropolis blocked by semitrailer crash
- Kentucky Dam Village vaccination site relocating to Kentucky Oaks Mall to reach more people
- Obion County Schools to lift COVID-19 restrictions
