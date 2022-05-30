Tracking plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s for your Memorial Day.
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on area lakes and waterways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket. &&
Currently in Paducah
67°
Sunny
85° / 61°
- Possible alligator sighting at Mike Miller Park
- 6 people shot in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday night
- Paducah parks supports Memorial Day cookout, following policy changes
- 'Somebody was wrong.' Texas shooting victim's father demands accountability over police delays at school
- "This Field Looks Green To Me" producers discuss goals and timeline for filming in Paducah
- Pelosi's husband arrested for DUI
- Heflin honored after 50 years of coaching tennis
- She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
- Justice Department to review police response to Uvalde school shooting
- 31-year-old Paducah Tilghman Band Director makes full recovery after stroke
