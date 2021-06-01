Tracking a chance of showers with highs in the lower 70s.
63°F
Partly Cloudy
77°F / 53°F
- Kentucky's 400-mile yard sale to begin Thursday
- Crews respond to fire at Precision Machine, Inc.
- Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested
- McCracken County man arrested in drug trafficking investigation involving local and federal authorities
- State police search for escaped Calloway County inmate
- Demonstrators gather outside Nashville hat store that offered 'not vaccinated' yellow Star of David badges
- 'I Am Not Going To Let You Die Out Here!' — Pregnant woman saves drowning kids
- As Tulsa digs for victims of the 1921 race massacre, victims say the road to justice is a long one
- 5/31 High school scores
- Kentucky man dealing with serious side effects of rocky mountain spotted fever from tick bite
