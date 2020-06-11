Very pleasant today with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.
- Woman arrested after children found in someone else's yard, sheriff's office says
- Paducah Police searching for two men who damaged ATM, stole money
- Former WPSD anchor and reporter Sam Burrage reflects on his career and race relations
- Missouri officer fired after video shows him striking man
- Marion, Illinois, police looking for a suspect accused of robbing vehicles
- Missing Marshall County child found
- Local leaders hold unity meeting as protests continue
- Dippin' Dots lays off dozens in Paducah due to COVID-19
- Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 cases in all but one Kentucky county
- Trump opposes efforts to remove Confederate commanders' names from military bases
