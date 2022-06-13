Tracking an excessive heat warning this week as heat index values continue to climb over 110+° this week. Today, we're expecting more sun than clouds and highs in the lower 100s.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
86°
Sunny
86° / 80°
