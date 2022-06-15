The excessive heat continues today with sunshine and highs in the upper 90s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid to upper 70s, providing little relief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
81°
Sunny
81° / 74°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois
- Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Calloway County
- Paducah man arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges
- Joint city and county projects hit snag amid inter local agreement negotiations
- Cameron sues Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Service over implementation of new abortion law
- Your energy use can put strain on power grids; here's how to reduce use — and save on your electricity bill
- Dozens evacuated as unprecedented flooding forces Yellowstone National Park to close all entrances
- Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting
- Police in Texas kill man who fired gun inside gym hosting children's summer camp
- Security guard charged with murder in gas station shooting
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.