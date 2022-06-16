Our Weather Authority Alert continues as we take on another hot day. Tracking mostly sunny skies with highs near 100.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next week, with triple digit highs in the forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
86°
Sunny
86° / 76°
Top Stories
