PADUCAH — Storms continue in the deep south, but for us it will continue to be calm. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures of high 80s and low 90s.
Wake Up Weather 6/16/23
Callie Stone
Currently in Paducah
69°
Sunny
69° / 64°
- Texas Roadhouse employee who biked three hours to work every day receives car thanks to community's generosity
- Police: 18 year old charged with kidnapping, domestic battery after taking girl against her will in Carbondale
- Police investigating deadly car crash in Murray
- A Missouri doctor's death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren't talking
- West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in four Illinois counties, state health department encourages public to 'fight the bite'
- Eldorado, Illinois, man sentenced to 54 years in prison for deadly 2021 stabbing
- Paducah man sentenced to more than 11 years for federal methamphetamine charge
- State police searching for Hopkins County inmate who walked away from work program site
- Local Bud Light sales impacted following boycott of LGBTQ marketing campaign
- Neglected Chihuahuas at center of local animal cruelty case ready for adoption
