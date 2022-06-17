Tracking a chance for scattered morning showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
Wake Up Weather: 6/17/22
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to around 105 degrees mostly expected, except pushing 110 degrees in the Ozarks. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, far western Kentucky, and far southwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT This evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may bring pockets of relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
78°
98° / 76°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local woman bit in face by snake that was cooling off on her door
- "Are we going to have water next week?" People express concerns in Marion, Kentucky
- Paducah man charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County
- Marion water crisis could lead to no water for residents and businesses
- Kentucky cities getting millions of dollars through second round of ARPA funding
- 1 person is dead and 2 others are wounded after a shooting at church near Birmingham
- Woman reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say
- McCracken County judge executive writes letter to Paducah mayor regarding dispute over interlocal agreements
- Trump endorses Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in 2023 bid for governor
- Jan. 6 panel sends request to Ginni Thomas after she says she looks 'forward to talking'
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.