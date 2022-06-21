Happy First Day of Summer! Temperatures today will feel like it, into the upper 90s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°
Clear
93° / 57°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local woman bit in face by snake that was cooling off on her door
- 17 year old charged with sexual abuse of 13 year old in McCracken County
- Paducah man arrested after foot-pursuit
- UT Martin's Walker wins rodeo national championship
- Paducah holds first Juneteenth celebration
- Facebook: Greitens' 'RINO hunting' video violates standards
- McCracken County Sherrif's Department searching for missing teen
- Graves county deputies make burglary, drug arrest
- Newly created medical marijuana panel holds first meeting
- State and city leaders meet to discuss water woes in Marion
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.