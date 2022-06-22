Today will be the hottest day of the work week, but a few pop-up downpours and storms are possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
...Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today... Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
Currently in Paducah
70°
Sunny
96° / 63°
- Paducah doctor admits to participating in telehealth Medicare fraud scheme, agrees to pay more than $500,000
- Police investigating shooting at Noble Park in Paducah
- Police arrest Paducah man charged with rape
- A look at services Contour Aviation will provide to Barkley Regional Airport
- National Guard to begin water distribution in Marion, Kentucky, city considering Sturgis as another water source
- Barkley Regional Airport board votes recommend Contour Aviation as next air service provider for Paducah
- Jury finds Bill Cosby liable in sexual battery case
- Paducah police taking firework and noise violations seriously as July 4 approaches
- Murray State goes bowling, continues to build team chemistry
- Local woman bit in face by snake that was cooling off on her door
