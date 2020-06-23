Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Mostly Cloudy
82°F / 68°F
- Deadly crash site on I-24 east in Lyon County cleared, all lanes open
- US soldier from Kentucky charged with planning a 'mass casualty' attack on his own unit
- These 9 hand sanitizers may contain a potentially fatal ingredient, FDA warns
- Woman wanted in Paducah stabbing case arrested
- Body found floating in container on Kentucky Lake identified
- McCracken County Fiscal Court approves 2021 budget; raises concerns about newly purchased jail vehicles
- 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County over three-day period
- Biden campaign agrees to 3 debates with Trump and slams push for more debates as a 'distraction'
- Kentucky primary: Know where to vote on Election Day?
- Nearly two dozen volunteers to help paint #BeKindPaducah mural inside Greenway Trail tunnel
