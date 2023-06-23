PADUCAH — Some areas from the Ohio River back into Southeast Missouri have been added to the drought. Showers possible on Sunday, mainly from 3-9 AM. It will be hot and humid after that with the chance for severe storms rising in the late afternoon/evening/overnight. Very large hail and wind damage are possible.
Wake Up Weather 6.23.23
Callie Stone
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°
Clear
82° / 62°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Illinois extends to-go alcoholic drink law another five years
- Paducah attorney named president of of Kentucky Bar Association
- 'It's not the money. It's the principle.' Daughter fighting to get father's veteran foot marker out of cemetery shed
- Local business owner rescues kitten from John Puryear Bridge
- Man caught sleeping between children in Nashville short-term rental property
- US Navy detected an implosion Sunday and relayed information to Titanic-bound submersible search efforts, official says
- Residents of a Paducah apartment say 'enough is enough' after going without hot water for days
- Hendron Fire Department approves agreement proposal, wants to cut ties with contractor
- Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods recalled over possible listeria contamination
- Baptist Health Paducah's pre-med program has 24 interns walking the halls this summer — and they're all local
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.