PADUCAH — Heat wave to run later this week. Temperatures that could reach 100-105 degrees on Thursday or Friday. Hot day today with temperatures around 90.
Wake Up Weather 6.27.23
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Callie Stone
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110 both days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
Currently in Paducah
68°
Sunny
68° / 65°
