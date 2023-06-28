PADUCAH — Thursday and Friday will see dangerous heat. A heat advisory is posted including counties in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee. Though the actual temperatures will be 96 or higher, the heat index could reach up to 113 in some areas. Today temperatures will be in the low 90s, with hazy sunshine throughout the day.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. &&
