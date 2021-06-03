Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Cloudy
64°F / 64°F
- Kentucky's 400-mile yard sale to begin Thursday
- West Frankfort man in custody in Florida awaits extradition to Illinois on Carbondale murder charge
- Kentucky reports 445 new COVID-19 cases; no counties in red zone Wednesday
- West Kentucky high school getting more than $10 mllion
- Report: Nashville police could have done more with bomb tip
- Police searching for shooting suspect in Herrin, Illinois
- Large hole on I-24 causes traffic back up in Massac County
- Biden announces 'National Month of Action' — that could include free beer — to get more Americans vaccinated by July 4
- I-24 Downtown Business Loop/U.S. 60-Business reopens after crew removes debris from burned business
- McCracken County School Board continues to discuss 2 lawsuits regarding sexual misconduct cases
