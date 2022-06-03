Looking forward to sunshine and warmth with highs in the low 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
71°
Sunny
71° / 55°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police: Suspect used handgun hidden on his person in deadly shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash
- Touchdowns and Tunes accused of owing thousands to vendors
- 17-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah
- Couple arrested after grandmother assaulted, robbed in Paducah
- Ex-teacher's aide gets 50 years for raping second-grader
- Graves County businesses look for ways to retain, recruit workers after pandemic setbacks, Dec. 10 tornado
- Convicted murderer who escaped 3 weeks ago killed by police hours after being ID'd as suspect in killing of family of 5
- Martin, Tennessee, man charged with murder of Union City veteran
- 2 dead, plus suspected shooter, outside Iowa church
- 6/3 High School Baseball & Softball
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.