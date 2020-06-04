Hit and miss thunderstorms today with temperatures reaching the mid 80s.
Wake Up Weather: 6/4/20
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°F
Fair
89°F / 65°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man hit by car while crossing street in McCracken County
- Local unity meeting postponed after arrest of protester set to attend
- Murray man calls for removal of Confederate memorial outside Calloway County Courthouse
- Murray police say man pepper-sprayed and threatened protesters
- POLICE: man accused of pointing firearm at protesters in Murray arrested
- Senate approves House-passed Paycheck Protection Program reform bill
- Why we need to have conversations about race in the workplace
- Tennessee's Lake County leads US in per capita virus cases
- Former Defense Secretary Mattis on President Trump: 'We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership'
- Family of man struck, killed during protests fault FedEx
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.