Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered storms and highs in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°
72° / 67°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two nonprofits rebuild a local veterans home that was destroyed in the December 10 tornado
- Still searching for answers: Law enforcement discuss moving forward after death of Chief Deputy Jody Cash
- One teen killed, another hospitalized in Sikeston crash after being shot in Charleston, Missouri
- Police investigating after two people shot early Sunday morning in Carbondale
- Chiefs look for success under new manager Cleary Jr.
- Friends of the McCracken County Public Library's Summer 2022 Book Sale going on Friday-Saturday
- VA nurse practitioner serving the Local 6 area develops protocol to evaluate chest pain in urgent care
- Fewer Americans now believe Trump was solely or mainly responsible for Jan. 6 riot, NBC News poll finds
- Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
- Two more states hit $5 a gallon gas prices
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.