Wake Up Weather: 7/1/22

The 4th of July weekend looks warm but rainy. Most rain activity will be scattered and the highest chances are on Saturday.
- Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1
- New $3.3 million contract allows Cave-in-rock critical ferry service to continue without service interruption
- Longtime NWS Paducah Meteorologist Retires
- Tornado victim loses her home again, this time to a fire
- Emmett Till's family calls for justice after finding an unserved arrest warrant in his case
- Innovative new manufacturing company coming to McCracken County
- Morris inducted into NHSCA Hall of Fame
- UPDATE: New water distribution schedule set for Marion, Kentucky, residents
- Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for teen runaway
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane restriction on I-24 westbound in Trigg County due to truck fire
