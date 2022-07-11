Sunny skies today with highs in the low-mid 90s. Rain chances are slim in our area for the rest of the week.
Wake Up Weather: 7/11/22
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°
Sunny
88° / 63°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
