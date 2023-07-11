PADUCAH — Today will be sunny with a high of 90 and a low of 65.
- Tennessee soccer coach is charged with child rape after restaurant workers find photos on his phone
- Roger, terrier rescued in animal hording case, adopted after humane society posts portraits taken by local photographer
- Metropolis police release more details about bucket truck chase that ended in arrest in Paducah
- Mayfield leaders approve memorandum of understanding with Samaritan's Purse regarding subdivision for tornado survivors
- McCracken County sports complex projects makes progress
- Police: Man arrested after child overdoses on fentanyl in Metropolis, Illinois
- Crittenden County gymnast wins AAU National Championship
- Visitation and funeral services announced for former longtime Tennessee lawmaker Roy Herron
- Cameron bows out of Kentucky political event hosted by possible Rep. Massie challenger
- Illinois State Police arrest Mound City woman accused of shooting Mounds woman
