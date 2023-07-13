PADUCAH — Light rain in the morning with a possibility for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will reach 89 and the low will be 72.
- State police arrest Fulton woman accused of leading troopers on chase that ended in crash at Baptist Health Paducah
- Deputies searching for man reported missing in McCracken County
- Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 kidnapping and murder of Louisville man in McCracken County
- Police say there could be a ‘decade of victims’ in case of Tennessee man accused of recording himself raping children
- Prescription pain medication shortages affecting local doctors and pharmacies as well as patients
- Indiana authorities investigate deaths of 3 patients within a week at addiction treatment center
- Hair loss can say a lot about you health, experts at Baptist Health Paducah say
- Local rural hospital announces $60 million expansion
- Lost and found: 1978 Quigley baseball video found after 45 years
- 3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say
