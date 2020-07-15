Hot and humid today with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
...HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURNS TODAY... OPPRESSIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL RETURN TO THE WESTERN HALF OF THE REGION TODAY. IN COMBINATION WITH TEMPERATURES REACHING THE LOWER TO MID 90S, HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL REACH 100 TO 105 DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, PARTS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY. SOMEWHAT LOWER HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S ARE FORECAST ACROSS SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY IS IN STORE THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK, WITH DAILY HEAT INDEX READINGS TOPPING OUT IN THE 100 TO 105 RANGE. PLEASE USE CAUTION IF SPENDING TIME OUTDOORS, LIMIT STRENUOUS ACTIVITY TO EARLY OR LATE IN THE DAY, DRINK PLENTY OF WATER, AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS.
- Mitch McConnell warns Kentucky about coronavirus surge as Trump downplays pandemic
- Local 6 viewers discuss controversy over wearing masks
- Local superintendents share school reopening plans for their districts
- 2020 Barbecue on the River festival cancelled, alternative "Barbecue OFF the River" event to take place
- Protesters outside Daniel Cameron's home call on AG to charge officers in Breonna Taylor case
- Police: Man's finger shot off during dispute between two families
- More than 570 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky Tuesday, bringing total past 20,000
- Nearly 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves County Tuesday
- City leaders extend pause on aquatic center project during first in-person meeting in months
- GOP lawmakers complain about Davis statue removal process
