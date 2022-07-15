Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow, plan for heat indexes in the 100s next week.
Wake Up Weather: 7/15/22
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
67°
Sunny
93° / 64°
