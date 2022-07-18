There's a small chance of scattered showers this morning. We'll have sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Expect high temps and humidity all week.
Wake Up Weather: 7/18/22
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
71°
Cloudy
71° / 69°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- This Kentucky woman handed out gift cards to strangers after winning the lottery
- Storms cause major damage to Hu-B's Marina in Kuttawa
- I-24 Westbound Restricted to One Lane by Multi-Vehicle Crash at 42mm in Lyon County
- Mexico detains drug lord wanted by US as 14 killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash
- 3 people killed and 2 injured in a mass shooting at an Indiana shopping mall
- As Fauci warns monkeypox needs to be taken more seriously, former FDA commissioner says the window to control it 'probably has closed'
- O'Neal, Nimmo win Irvin Cobb Championships
- ‘Turned away for being 5 pounds over’; Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
- Multi-Vehicle Accident with Injuries
- Tennessee man found shot dead on side of road, 1 person charged and another still being sought
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.