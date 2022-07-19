Humid today with temperatures in the lower 90's and the heat index close to 100. Sweltering heat kicks in tomorrow with temps in the upper 90s and heat indexes around 110.
Wake Up Weather: 7/19/22
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
81°
Sunny
81° / 69°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Search continues for man wanted in two west Kentucky counties, one Tennessee county
- West Virginia woman wakes up from two-year coma, identifies brother as attacker who nearly killed her, authorities say
- EMS couldn't respond to a shooting at a park in Indiana because they were responding to a shooting at a mall
- BA.5 omicron sub-variant spreads nationwide and in Kentucky, but hospitals not seeing many hospitalizations
- Paducah Public Schools prepares for upcoming school year
- Man arrested after traffic stop on stolen motorcycle in McCracken County, sheriff's office says
- Police identify victims, gunman and armed bystander in Indiana mall shooting
- Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination
- Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
- Keck Drafted in 10th Round by Atlanta Braves
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.