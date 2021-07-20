Tracking temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Sunny
73°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local couple tests positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
- Murder trial begins for man accused of intentionally running over girlfriend
- Reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, Graves County Health Department encourages vaccinations
- Delta variant 'spreading like wildfire' in Kentucky, state leaders warn
- Graves County sheriff deputies looking for man who drove off without paying for gas
- Tests reveal brain damage in Ethan the dog
- Body discovered in Kentucky Lake following boating incident Saturday
- 6 injured in a Texas home explosion that damaged 2 other houses
- First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison after DOJ says stiffer sentence could stop future attacks
- Judge denies city's request to dismiss lawsuit seeking to block TIF district
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.