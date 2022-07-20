It's going to be a tremendously hot day. Heat indexes will climb to 105-110 and there are heat advisories across the Local 6 area. We could get a few isolated thunderstorms this evening.
Wake Up Weather: 7/20/22
Charity Blanton
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
79°
Sunny
90° / 72°
