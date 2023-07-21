PADUCAH — Chance for some light rain this afternoon. This weekend will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower 60's and highs in the upper 80's.
- Sheriff: Alleged kidnapping incident in McCracken County was staged, allegations made were false
- Police say they cannot verify most of the information Carlee Russell, who went missing in Alabama after 911 call about a child on an interstate, gave to detectives
- Western Kentucky flooding pictures and videos from July 19, 2023
- EF-1 tornado touched down in Caldwell County on Tuesday, National Weather Service confirms
- Deputies searching for suspect in kidnapping of woman found in McCracken County home
- Mayfield man cleaning up after property floods twice in two days
- Massac County holds basketball camp to raise money for classmate battling cancer
- Westbound exit ramps reopen at I-24/KY 305 exit 3 interchange in Paducah, eastbound ramps to close Monday
- Flash Flooding damages downtown Fulton County, Kentucky
- West Kentucky farmers assessing crop damage after Wednesday's flooding
