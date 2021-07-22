Tracking sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.
74°F
Haze
74°F / 68°F
- Dippin' Dots says focus is on injured employees after contract facility explosion
- Man, woman charged in Paducah weekend shooting
- Ten injured in explosion at Dippin' Dots facility on Industrial Drive
- Dozens of open positions at local schools ahead of 2021 school year
- Jury finds Vanvactor guilty of second-degree manslaughter, DUI in girlfriend's 2019 death
- School bus involved in accident on Lone Oak Road
- Police: Teen, 13, fatally shoots 14-year-old in Lexington
- Woman drowned after car swept away by floodwaters in southern Illinois, autopsy finds
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Robin Williams: Remembering him on what would have been his 70th birthday
