Heading into a hot weekend with heat index values from 100-110 today in the Local 6 area.
Wake Up Weather: 7/22/22
Charity Blanton
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
74°
Sunny
74° / 67°
