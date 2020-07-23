Humid with a chance of scattered thunderstorms and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.
73°F
Partly Cloudy
87°F / 72°F
- Three arrested in killings of three men who were going fishing in Florida
- Eight arrested, eight others sought in Paducah drug investigation
- Paducah's Old Fashioned Cigar Bar announces closure after employee's positive COVID-19 test
- Man wanted on outstanding warrants faces new charges after McCracken County arrest
- Johnny Cash's granddaughter starts petition to ask mayor to close Lower Broadway in Nashville
- Local man saves elderly neighbor from sexual assault
- Beshear reports 518 new cases in Kentucky, including 13 children ages 5 and under
- McCracken County judge executive calls citizens to action after ending racial unity meetings
- Former Graves County Jailer sentenced to 30 days of home incarceration
- This mom donated her lottery winnings to a wounded police officer. Now the community is paying her back
