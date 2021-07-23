Tracking hazy sunshine and high temperatures in the 90s.
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Sunny
76°F / 69°F
- Man dies after early morning shooting in Paducah
- Kenneth White sentenced to more than a decade behind bars on federal
- Cups for Paducah's Entertainment Destination Center delivered to participating bars and restaurants
- West Kentucky communities getting American Rescue Plan funds to offset COVID-19 costs
- Man, woman charged in Paducah weekend shooting
- Why the U.S. will have two flag bearers for the first time
- Dippin' Dots offering counseling to employees after explosion; 1 worker remains hospitalized
- Athletes who've had to drop out of the Olympics because of COVID-19
- A Florida woman saw a crack forming in her condo and told herself, 'You have to run to save your life'
- Paducah Police respond to shots fired on North 12th Street Thursday morning
