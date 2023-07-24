PADUCAH — Scattered showers in the morning and a chance for some scattered storms this afternoon. High of 92 and low of 70.
Currently in Paducah
72°
Clear
88° / 63°
- Police arrest woman accused of using stolen identity to get job, then stealing from employer
- One Mayfield church hosts Sunday service after historic flooding hits building
- Kentucky flags ordered to half-staff for Saturday July 22
- Student with special needs dies after school bus ride, leading bus monitor to be charged with manslaughter
- What’s more important as you age — stretching, balance work or strength training?
- Kentucky State Police search for an escaped inmate in Graves County
- Chiefs advance to South Division finals against Full Count
- Sheriff: Alleged kidnapping incident in McCracken County was staged, allegations made were false
- Mayfield business floods a month before planned grand opening
- Weather Authority Alert for dangerous heat and possible severe storms continues Friday into Saturday
