We'll have temps in the high 80s today with high humidity. There will be a few showers and storms this morning and you can expect a healthy amount of rain across our area later this week.
Wake Up Weather: 7/25/22
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
79°
Light Rain
79° / 78°
Videos
