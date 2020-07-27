Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms this week with temperatures in the lower 90s today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
80°F
Sunny
80°F / 74°F
- Kentucky church following governor's recommendation to suspend in-person services
- Gov. Beshear plans to take further action with ongoing pandemic
- How much has Paducah spent on the Aquatic Center design?
- US tops 1,000 coronavirus deaths 4 days in a row as experts urge the country to shut down
- Paducah police searching for 15-year-old girl
- Paducah business owner says mask mandate among contributors to low sales
- Republicans to include $1,200 checks and smaller federal unemployment aid in new stimulus proposal
- Jackson County Health Department issues public health alert
- Rainbow house brings joy to Illinois neighborhood
- Elderly exercise: losing weight safely as we age
