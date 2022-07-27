It's going to be another hot day, but cooler weather is on the way. We're under a heat advisory with the heat index ranging from 105-110. Spotty showers are possible today. Expect scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
Wake Up Weather: 7/27/22
Charity Blanton
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, far western Kentucky and extreme southern Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm development this afternoon may provide periods of relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
80°
Mostly Cloudy
80° / 77°
