Tracking temperatures in the mid 90s with a heat index rating in the 100°-105° range.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°F
Fog
92°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man accused of hitting co-workers over the head with handgun arrested in Paducah
- Driver injured, charged with multiple offenses after truck crashes into home
- Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health
- Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
- Beshear: Kentucky seeing high rate of COVID-19 reinfection because of delta variant
- Kentucky's largest school district to start school year under mask mandate
- Kentucky State Police searching for Trigg County murder suspect
- Many west Kentucky districts are not requiring masks in school
- Grand Rivers woman indicted on charges of Medicaid fraud, theft
- Poplar Bluff man charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl in a department store
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.