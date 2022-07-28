We're currently seeing a downward trend in showers and thunderstorms. It will be muggy today with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Another cluster of storms is expected to roll through this evening and we could see heavy rain overnight and into the morning hours.
Wake Up Weather: 7/28/22
Charity Blanton
