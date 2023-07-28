PADUCAH — Clear skies throughout the weekend. Heat Advisory for most of the local 6 area and a heat warning for parts of southern Illinois. Heat indexes may get as high as 111. Temperatures will be in the upper 90's for most of the weekend.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
- Snoop Dogg donated $10K to elderly Hilton Head Island woman faced with losing her family’s land
- A sunflower measuring 11 feet has brought positivity to a neighborhood in Paducah
- Mayfield Walmart upgraded their shopping carts and the public has a lot to say
- McDonald’s teases new CosMc’s restaurant concept
- Deputies arrest man accused of fleeing traffic stop, resisting arrest McCracken County
- Chick-fil-A wants to send your drive-thru chicken on a conveyor belt and down a chute
- Woman, teens injured after SUV drives into open washout caused by flooding in Graves County
- Hazing incident involving Marshall County students under investigation
- Authorities searching for fugitive wanted on drug and firearms charges in Crittenden County
- The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77
