We're under an excessive heat warning today. Plan for at least 4 more consecutive days of heat indexes in the 105-110 range for our area.
Wake Up Weather 7/5/22
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois to Mayfield Kentucky line. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will provide relief to a very few. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
75°
Clear
93° / 71°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on I-69 in Graves County
- Mayfield man dies in motorcycle accident
- Police: Person of interest in custody after mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois
- Murray residents change holiday plans after fireworks show postponed due to dry conditions
- Man sentenced to more than 120 years in Tennessee robbery
- 'People just falling and falling': Witnesses describe terror at Illinois parade shooting
- Cathryn Brown making her own legacy, continuing her brothers
- Gov. Parson signs several healthcare related bills, confirms birth control will stay legal in MO
- 'I'm terrified I might be here forever': Brittney Griner pens handwritten letter to Biden
- Paducah celebrates Independence Day
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.