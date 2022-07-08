We are still under a weather authority alert, with heat indexes ranging from 105-115. We'll get rain in the area this evening and tomorrow will be back in the mid-80s.
Wake up Weather: 7/8/22
Charity Blanton
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring localized relief this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. &&
Currently in Paducah
82°
Sunny
82° / 77°
