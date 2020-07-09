Isolated, hit-and-miss storms this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index in the lower 100s.
...HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 105 AGAIN THIS AFTERNOON... HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER HALF OF THE 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS TO PRODUCE HEAT INDICES FROM AROUND 100 TO NEAR 105 THIS AFTERNOON. A FEW LOCATIONS MAY EVEN FLIRT WITH 100 DEGREES BEFORE WE REACH THE NOON HOUR. SOME RELIEF WILL COME TO A FEW AREAS AS A FEW ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. IF YOU ARE ACTIVE OUTDOORS, TAKE BREAKS, AND DRINK PLENTY OF NON ALCOHOLIC FLUIDS. THOSE INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS CHECK THE BACK SEAT BEFORE LEAVING THEIR VEHICLE.
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Sunny
93°F / 71°F
- Kentucky sees 402 new COVID-19 cases; Beshear to announce new requirements
- Texas woman strangled to death, body found in container on Kentucky Lake
- Cape Girardeau child attack suspect turns himself into authorities
- Local city leaders talk mask enforcement; Cadiz looking into mask mandate
- White pleads not guilty to federal enticement of a minor charge
- Newly discovered comet visible in the night sky
- Police name suspect after dancing child attacked in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Graves County COVID-19 case increase raises concerns
- How west Kentucky counties with low census response rates are seeing change
- 2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky
