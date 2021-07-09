Tracking a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
70°F
Fog
90°F / 70°F
- ‘We’ll kind of miss it after they get it out’ — community reacts after American Jazz riverboat gets stuck in Lake Barkley
- ISP: Brookport man arrested after 4-year-old child hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
- American Jazz Riverboat stuck on Lake Barkley
- Body cam footage from Louisville police shows moment little girl saved from alleged kidnapper
- Missouri man accused of raping disabled teen, intentionally infecting the victim with HIV
- Sentencing postponed for Paducah man convicted in pregnant woman's death
- WATCH: Kentucky sees COVID-19 increase for first time in weeks
- Gov. Andy Beshear visiting west Kentucky Friday
- A Florida woman saw a crack forming in her condo and told herself, 'You have to run to save your life'
- Semi crash blocks I-24 westbound near mile marker 23
