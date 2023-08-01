PADUCAH — Partly cloudy today with a chance of showers this morning in Southeast Missouri. Some storms will move into the area late tonight. High temperature of 86 and low of 66.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
66°
Clear
89° / 66°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Grand Rivers Executive Director of Tourism charged with violating sex offender registry in two counties
- Jamie Jameson calls Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's new evidence brief unneeded and unprofessional
- Manhunt underway for man accused of child sexual abuse, strangulation in Graves County
- Marshall County names interim boys' soccer coach after hazing investigation come to light
- Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25
- Bus drivers wanted at Paducah Public Schools amid shortage affecting area districts
- Crews continue work on major bridge project impacting thousands of drivers
- Appeals court lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender care for minors
- Ohio man convicted of abuse of corpse, evidence tampering in case of missing Kentucky teenager
- Magnus White, a ‘rising star’ of American cycling, dies aged 17 after being hit by vehicle while training
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.