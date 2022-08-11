Expect a sunny day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will continue getting lower over the next 2 days, setting us up for a comfortable and refreshing weekend.
Wake Up Weather: 8/11/2022
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°
Partly Cloudy
83° / 69°
